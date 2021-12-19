.

Watch: A woman's funny behaviour after taking Covid-19 vaccine shot Published on: 12 minutes ago



A 50-year-old woman Rajamma hailing from Telangana's Mulkalapet village of Vemanapally Mandal, Manchrial District, took a shot of her first dose of Covishield on Thursday at the village health centre. Soon after taking the vaccine, she started behaving strangely. People around her at the venue were surprised by her unique gestures. But, soon they realised that she was doing it purposefully and everyone laughed at it. They also came to know that she was behaving oddly due to fear of injection.