On February 6, 2022, the legendary singer, also known as the 'Nightingale of India' passed away due to multiple organ failure, post COVID19 infection. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from every corner of India, in the most heartfelt and unique ways. A leaf artist from Pali, Rajasthan too paid his tribute to the legendary singer. He carved out a beautiful picture of Lata Mangeshkar on a peepal leaf, the video of which is surfacing on social media and netizens are thoroughly praising his art. Earlier, videos of sand art, paintings, singing were also shared.