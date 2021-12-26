.

Watch: Youth celebrates birthday by firing in air Published on: 2 hours ago



Rewa: A young man celebrated his birthday by firing in the air which created panic at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. To express his happiness, the youth made a video of him firing a gun in the air and posted it on social media. After the video became viral there was a stir at the Gud intersection area under Kotwali police station. Police are looking for the youth. ASP Rewa, Shivkumar Verma has said that investigation is on adding that police is monitoring the youth's social media activities and also trying to track his locations.