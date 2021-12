.

Watch: Video of giant King Cobra being rescued in Kerala Published on: 2 hours ago



Ernakulam: A giant king cobra was rescued from Vadattupara near Kothamangalam on Wednesday. A wildlife rescue team from Kodanad rescued the snake, which was more than 10 feet in length from a small water stream after the MNEGRA workers spotted it while working in the area. The forest officials said the rescued snake would be released into the deep forest later.