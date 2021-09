.

Video: Cow gives birth to a twin-headed calf in Pimpri-Chinchwad Published on: 5 hours ago



A cow has given birth to a twin-headed calf in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra. This calf, born of a Khillari breed cow, is in good health. This cow belongs to Ganesh Kapase, a resident of Pimpri village. Locals of the area are flocking to see this miracle calf. The video of the calf has also gone viral on social media.