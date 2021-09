.

M Venkaiah Naidu visits Tanot Mata Temple on Indo-Pak border Published on: 2 hours ago



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer from Sunday. Vice President and Governor Kalraj Mishra reached Tanot Mata Temple on the Indo-Pak border by a special Air Force aircraft. On reaching Tanot, the Vice President was received by the IG of the Border Security Force Rajasthan Frontier at the helipad.