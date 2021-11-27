.

Vet doctor gives a new lease of life to cobra in East Godavari dist of AP Published on: 3 hours ago



One would get scared of seeing a snake while snake charmers will make them dance to their tunes. But, in a rare incident, Vikram Jain, president of Jain Seva Samiti, in Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh, found a wounded cobra on the road. Immediately, he took it to a veterinary doctor, who provided treatment to it. A five-and-a-half-foot snake was injured while it was crossing the road. It was assumed that it might have been run over by a two-wheeler while it was crossing the road. It remained on the road for over an hour. Vikram Jain, who witnessed the snake, took it to Phaneendra, a veterinary doctor, for providing first aid, and after the treatment, the snake was released into the forest by Ishwara Rao, a snake saviour.