.

Diwali in UP: Muslim women install idols of Sri Ram, perform aarti Published on: 6 minutes ago



Varanasi: Spreading a message of unity in diversity Muslim women of Kashi in Uttar Pradesh performed the aarti of Shri Ram on the occasion of Diwali. The women have been performing the aarti for the last 14 years by placing the picture of Sir Ram but this year they installed idols to perform the rituals. They also wrote Sri Ram in Urdu. The aarti song, which has been named Maha Aarti, is written by Muslim woman Nazneen Ansari. Attending the Maha Aarti, Nazneen Ansari and Mahant Balak Das said the the aarti is an to answer to the fundamentalist ideology damaging the society. They said,' We are one and we worship God, this is our identity."