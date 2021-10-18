.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be sacked, arrested: Rakesh Tikait Published on: 18 minutes ago



New Delhi: Pressing on the demand to remove Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a six-hour nationwide 'rail roko agitation' from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday. The 'rail roko agitation' is in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Speaking to ETV Bharat, SKM spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said the agitation is to spread the message. He said that Minister Mishra should be sacked and arrested.