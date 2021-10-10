.

Underground water pipeline bursts at Odisha's Cuttack, water propels to over 20-feet-height Published on: 41 minutes ago



Cuttack: An underground water pipeline burst in Badambadi of Cuttack disrupting traffic on Sunday. Water propelled at a height of over 20 feet and spilt onto main road and surrounding areas. A similar incident was reported in front of City College in Rajabagicha on Wednesday. Locals alleged that concerned authorities reached the spot 30 minutes late after receiving information.