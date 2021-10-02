.

Trishul Peak Avalanche: SAR team spots four bodies buried in snow Published on: 45 minutes ago



Trishul Peak Avalanche: Army and Scouts from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering spotted four bodies during the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations continued on Saturday. The SAR started as soon as the weather cleared around the peak on Saturday morning. Colonel Amit Bisht of NIM informed that they have spotted some mountaineers who are found buried in the snow near Trishul Peak. It is not clear yet if the bodies spotted include the guide also who went missing along with five navy men. The ten-member mountaineering team of the Indian Navy was climbing Mount Trishul, a Himalayan peak in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand when an avalanche struck them on Friday. While five of the team were safe, five mountaineers and the guide went missing in the avalanche. The search continues for the missing two.