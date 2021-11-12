.

Tripura violence: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges police is responsible for Altaf's death Published on: 7 minutes ago



Muradabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at BJP government over Tripura violence. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “There is Bharatiya Janata Party government in Tripura. Due to the failure of the BJP, the rioters attacked the mosques. The Tripura government should take stern action against them." While commenting about the Kasganj case, Owaisi alleged that the police is responsible for Altaf's death. Altaf died in police custody and police said Altaf committed suicide by using a water tank pipe in the toilet. In this case, the police should not be suspended but arrested.''