.

Tributes paid to martyr Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar in Ranchi Published on: 3 hours ago



Heartfelt tributes was paid to Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar, who was martyred while showing indomitable courage in an encounter with militants in Jharkhand's Latehar district, at the Jharkhand Jaguar Campus. Rajesh Kumar was martyred Tuesday while fighting Naxalites. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth and top police officers paid tributes to Rajesh Kumar.