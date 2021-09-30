.

Know why transwomen shower rose petals on a Circle Inspector in AP Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 11 minutes ago

In a heartwarming gesture, the transgender community showered rose petals on Circle Inspector Shekhar from Uravakonda station in Andhra Pradesh, expressing their gratitude for recovering stolen items. On Aug. 31, thieves broke into the house of transwoman Anushka and took away 65 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh cash. Uravakonda police cracked the case and arrested the accused. They also recovered all 65 grams of gold and the cash taken away from Anushka's house. Showing their gratitude, Anushka and other transwomen visited the police station and lauded the police officer.