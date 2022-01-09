.

Tourists brave biting cold to visit Badrinath, Gangotri Published on: 31 minutes ago



Heavy snowfall continues in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Badrinath and Gangotri Dham, the two main centres of faith for Hindus have once again come under the blanket of thick snow. Tourists are thronging the sites to enjoy the snowfall. Both the temples of Badri Vishal and Maa Gangotri have been covered by snowfall, at a depth of 2 to 3 feet of snow. The temperature has dropped to -10 degrees celsius.