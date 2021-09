.

Thunderbolt burns Rs 20 lakh cash in AP Published on: Sep 19, 2021, 2:43 PM IST



West Godavari: Cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh and 150 grams of gold were burnt in a thunderbolt that struck a residence in Chintalapudi mandal, West Godavari district. As per sources, farm land was sold by the family for their son's education and money was kept inside their house.