Telangana girl produces organic cosmetics from Dragon fruit Published on: 2 hours ago



The COVID19 lockdown turned Vanapalli Manaswini, an M Sc graduate in Clinical Nutrition Dietetics, from Arutla in Manchala of Ranga Reddy district, into a budding entrepreneur. Using the dragon fruits cultivated by her father, she has started making cosmetic products and she sold her products online during the lockdown.