NOT FOR LIGHT-HEARTED: Woman falls from moving bus, dies



Tenkasi: In a shocking incident in Tenkasi, a woman fell from a moving minibus when the driver applied brake suddenly. Even though she was hospitalized, she succumbed to injuries. CCTV footage showed that the woman stood up from her seat and was getting ready to step down at the next stop. The woman hailed from Sankarankovil area and she had gone to purchase items for her daughter's wedding. A case was filed against the driver and bus owner by the police.