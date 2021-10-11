.

Surya Shilpashala sculptors create iron "Razing Bull" Published on: 2 hours ago



Surya Shilpashala sculptors from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district have created a eight feet tall and 14 feet broad iron "Razing Bull" using two tons of discarded iron chains. Sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra made the 'Razing Bull' as per the order given by the Growth Corridor company of Telangana. Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra, said, "We made it with discarded iron chains. We also made statues of Prime Minister Modi and Mahatma Gandhi with iron nuts in the past."