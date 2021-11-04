.

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe hits big screens today Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe hit the big screen on Thursday, two years after the release of Darbar in 2019. The Tamil action-drama directed by Siruthai Siva, has a star cast of Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Directed by Siva, the music of the movie has been composed by D. Imman. Kalanithi Maran has produced the movie under the banner of Sun Pictures. Over 1,119 theatres screen the movie across the nation. The movie has also been released in Telugu as Peddanna. Rajini fans took to the streets in large numbers, expressing their joy.