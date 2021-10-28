.

Squirrel lives gleefully with a family in Telangana's Suryapet



Suryapet: A blithe squirrel can be seen munching fruits, perching on the shoulders of a Class Seven student, Aslam. Sighting the squirrel injured from attacks of crows was a heart-rending incident for the young boy and he persisted his mother to take the squirrel to his house. Feeding the squirrel milk and other food items, Aslam took care of it. As the squirrel recovered, it befriended Aslam and his family. Now, the squirrel's gliding, leaping movements have become an integral part of their family. Aslam's parents run a tea stall in Jangaon junction.