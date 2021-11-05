.

RPF constable saves lives of two passengers, video goes viral



Agra: An RPF constable saved the lives of two passengers at Agra Cantt railway station on Thursday. The passengers missed the steps while trying to board the moving Ujjain Express and were about to fall under the train. Meanwhile, RPF constable, Yadvendra pulled them out and saved their lives. The entire episode was captured in the CCTV installed on the platform and the video has gone viral on social media platforms since then.