Heavy floods sever road and rail connectivity in several districts of AP Published on: 2 hours ago



Nellore/Kadapa: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in large swaths of Nellore and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh. So far, 24 people lost their lives in four districts and 17 are missing. The bridge between Kamalapuram and Valluru route collapsed after midnight due to heavy rains causing severe disruption of traffic. The bridge has been sinking since yesterday evening as heavy floodwater flowed over the bridge for two days as the Veligallu reservoir raised four gates.