Rajnath Singh takes out surprise inspection of MOD offices Published on: 3 hours ago



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took out a surprise inspection of the offices of the Ministry of Defence in South Block. He went around various sections and inspected cleanliness, work atmosphere and interacted with the employees. He passed necessary instructions wherever the need for improvement was identified. Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Secretary Department of Defence Production Rajkumar and other officials of MoD during this surprise inspection tour.