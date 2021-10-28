.

WATCH: Quintals of Nagpuri oranges abandoned along roads in Maharashtra Published on: 37 minutes ago



Achalpur: With no takers, farmers abandoned several quintals of Nagpuri oranges along the roads in Warud, Morshi, Achalpur, Anjangaon, Paratwada, Tivasa, Daryapur, Pathrod districts. Roads leading to the main road from farms have been covered with mud in the aftermath of rains. Moreover, traders have also started ignoring the farm produce. Furious over the declining trade of orange trade, farmers left their produce behind.