.

Watch: Python on Delhi highway causes huge traffic jam Published on: 1 hours ago



A huge python was spotted following which crowds started to gather and caused a jam near Sarvanand Ghat on Delhi Highway. The transportation was completely halted due to python for quite some time. After python went towards the forest, the traffic resumed. Most part of the Haridwar is surrounded by forest and wild animals often come on to the highway causing traffic snarls. Meanwhile, the passersby made a video of the python.