.

Protesters unleash violence in Kerala's Kozhikode during hartal Published on: 18 minutes ago



Kozhikode: Protesters allegedly unleashed violence in Asianet broadband office in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Employees in the office were allegedly beaten up by protesters. The protesters were furious over the opening of the office during hartal. Employees have lodged a complaint. Kerala has been observing complete 'hartal' in solidarity with farmers' call for Bharat Bandh against contentious farm laws.