Progress in Zojila tunnel brings cheer among local people Published on: 1 hours ago



The works underway at the tunnel near the dangerous pass like Zojila brought cheer among the local people. The Zojila pass connects Kashmir with the Ladakh region on which many accidents have claimed dozens of lives to date. The highway remains closed for six months during the winter. The Indian government announced to build a tunnel for Zojila to keep the region connected to Kashmir or the rest of the country. The work commenced in June is in full swing with a 140-meter tunnel constructed.