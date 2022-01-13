.

Chennai: Bhoghi falls on the first day of the four-day long Pongal celebrated across Tamil Nadu. People light a bonfire and burn all unnecessary old things, to mark the new beginning or beginning of the harvest season. Boys in North Chennai celebrated Boghi by playing drums and setting fire to old objects. In Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and Chief Minister Rangasamy celebrated Pongal at the Raj Nivas on Thursday. Along with Chief Minister Rangasamy, MP Selvaganapathy, Speaker Selvam and Home Minister Namachchivayam took part in the celebration.