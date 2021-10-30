.

Petrol price hike makes Telangana man dump his bike for horse Published on: 2 hours ago



Hyderabad: Amid rising fuel prices, a man from Telangana bought himself a horse after selling his bike. Narsimha, a resident of Mulkalapally village in Jogulamba Gadwala district, had bought the bike on EMI two years ago. However, he found it difficult to afford the maintenance of the bike due to rising fuel prices. Recently, he sold his bike and bought the horse for Rs 22,000 from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh for his daily travel. Narsimha says he would ride the horse for journeys within 50 kms.