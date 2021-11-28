.

People perform baby shower to a cow in Guntur district of AP Published on: 2 hours ago



The people of Mangalgiri performed a baby shower to a cow in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. It was condcuted at Lord Shiva temple located in Mangalgiri. In all, 200 women from the village gathered at the Shivalayam. The women traditionally worship the cow. A priest, who performed the rituals said, "If baby shower is performed to Kapila cow, which is a rare Indian breed, it is said to be sacred. It is auspicious to worship a cow in 'Karthika masam' (October and November). Baby shower is a traditional ritual that would be performed to women when they are pregnant.