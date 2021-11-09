.

Watch: Madhya Pradesh motorists throng Gujarat outlet to re-fuel their vehicles Published on: 51 minutes ago |

Updated on: 41 minutes ago

Dahod: People of Madhya Pradesh are visiting a petrol pump situated at Jhalod village of Dahod district in Gujarat to reduce the burden on their pocket. The pump situated near the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway is selling petrol at a price of Rs 96 per liter which is 12 rupees cheaper than the price of petrol in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. Price of diesel at the pump is also 1.50 rupees cheaper than others. As a result, the pump is witnessing a 10 percent hike in the footfall of the customers