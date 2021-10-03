.

Odisha: Villagers get vaccinated in forest due to network issue Published on: 8 minutes ago



A COVID19 vaccination camp held in the middle of the forest in Odisha recently raises questions over vaccine guidelines issued by the Central govt. The villagers of Pidhhapokhari under Joda block of Kendujhar district were eager to get vaccinated but the mobile network connectivity is a serious issue. Unable to register for vaccination, the health team was called to the village for vaccination and the camp was held in a forest nearby the village.