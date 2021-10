.

Odisha: Carcass of 17-feet long whale shark recovered by Forest Dept Published on: 15 minutes ago



Jagatsinghpur: In a rarity, carcass of a 17-feet long whale was recovered from sea waters of Ramtara beach in the Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district. The carcass was reportedly found floating on the sea during Kujang Forest Department's night patrolling. People flocked to the beach to see the giant fish.