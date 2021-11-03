.

Odisha artist creates miniature lamp inside glass bottle for Diwali Published on: 2 hours ago



Khorda: While people rejoice in the festive fervor, an artist from Jatani in Odisha has come up with multi-tiered lamps inside a glass bottle. L Ishwar Rao said "With the art form, let us use earthen lamps and celebrate a green, pollution-free, and noise-free Diwali.” Rao also said that it took five days for him to finish the miniature artwork. The lamp is five inches high and 3.5 inches wide.