Multicoloured illumination lights up Trichy's Rockfort



Trichy's famous landmark Rockfort turned all more colourful with multicoloured illumination on the occasion of New Year. Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple, located at Rockfort temple complex, is one of the important tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu. The multicolour LED floodlights have added beauty to the hillock visited by thousands of tourists daily. Rockfort beautification was one of the important projects proposed under the Smart City Mission by the Tiruchi Corporation.