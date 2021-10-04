.

Mt Trishul Avalanche: Bodies of 4 Indian Navy mountaineers airlifted to Joshimath Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

The bodies of four Indian Navy mountaineers who were killed in an avalanche at Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand were brought to Joshimath from Chamoli district in helicopters on Sunday morning. Officials said the Navy, in coordination with the district administration of Chamoli, will conduct the post-mortem examination of the mountaineers in Joshimath. After this, the bodies of the mountaineers will be sent to their native places. Five mountaineers of the Indian Navy and one porter went missing early on Friday morning after getting caught in the avalanche. The bodies of four mountaineers were recovered on Saturday night. A search for two others is currently underway.