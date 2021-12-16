.

Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh reach Bhopal airport Published on: 1 hours ago



Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away on Wednesday, reached Bhopal Airport from Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Base on Thursday. He was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash in which 13 lives were lost. The Group Captain succumbed to injuries in the afternoon on Wednesday, a week after the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel were killed. The mortal remains of Singh are likely to arrive in Bhopal by 3 pm on Thursday and the funeral will take place on Friday.