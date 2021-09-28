.

Drone helps save toddler's life as heavy rains hit connectivity in Telangana Published on: 12 minutes ago |

Updated on: 7 minutes ago

Due to the incessant heavy rains over the last few days, connectivity to several remote villages in different districts of Telangana was completely cut off. In one such situation, the life of a 16-month-old kid in Kurti village in Kamareddy district was saved after medicines were delivered using a drone. The village was cut off after the water started flowing over the lone bridge connecting it to the rest of the areas. After the villagers alerted the medical team about the child who developed a high fever and stomach ache, arrangements were made to deliver the medicines using a drone. The trials for drone delivery of medicines and vaccines under the state government’s 'Medicine from the Sky' project were conducted last week.