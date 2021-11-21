.

Watch: Man terrifying kid with a pistol in Moradabad Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

A four-year-old child was threatened with a pistol in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh. The video went viral on social media. The accused has been arrested by the Dilar police. The visuals show that a man putting a pistol in the mouth of a child and beating him up. A case has been registered under various Sections of IPC and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The family of the child sought justice at the SP's office on Saturday seeking rigorous imprisonment for the accused. According to police officer Anoop Kumar, the accused has been lodged in jail for misbehaving with the child.