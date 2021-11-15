.

Watch: Rescuers save man, his swept away scooter from gushing waters of lake Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 53 minutes ago

A man, along with his scooter, washed away in lake water while crossing a road has been rescued in the Periyashanti area in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The victim and his scooter were rescued safely on Monday by the members of the Dharmasthala Disaster Management Team (DDMT). Several roads in the Belthangady taluk were waterlogged due to heavy rains. He lost balance while crossing the waterlogged road and fell into a lake. Dharmasthala Disaster Management Team of the Ujire Unit has seen this man while the team was returning to Ujire after conducting a rescue operation at Gundia river. Immediately they rescued the man along with his scooter.