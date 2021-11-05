.

Diwali ritual: Villagers in MP allow cows to run over them



The residents of Bhidawad village in Badnagar tehsil of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh practice an age-old ritual every year wherein they allow hundreds of cows to run over them, two days after Diwali. Driven by deep faith, people take part in this daredevil act to express gratitude to the 'almighty'. A day after Diwali, the villagers here offer prayers at a temple and stay there for the entire night as a part of the ritual. On the second day, cows are driven over the devotees who lay their faces down on the ground. Villagers including men, women, and children dance to drum beats and other musical instruments during the ritual.