.

Lorry tyre explosion kills one person in Chennai Published on: 13 minutes ago



Chennai: Prakash (40) resident of Manimangalam in Chennai died after the tyre of a lorry exploded in his puncture shop on the road from Tambaram to Kishkinda amusement Park on Thursday. While fixing tyre's puncture this morning, the trye exploded unexpectedly due to the compression of air. Based on the CCTV footage, Prakash was thrown away to a distance and died on the spot. His gory wounds were severe. After the explosion, his co-workers were shocked and informed the Tambaram police. As soon as the information was received, the city police rushed to the scene and seized the body. The dead body was sent for post mortem at Chromepet Government Hospital. A case has been registered by the police and an investigation is underway. Following the incident, police have now released the CCTV footage.