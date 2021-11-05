.

Kites fly high in Dubai as Indians celebrate Diwali



India's expat community in the United Arab Emirates flocked to Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday to celebrate Diwali. The festival is mainly celebrated in India, but it's also marked by Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia. Expo 2020 Dubai - delayed from last year because of the pandemic - celebrated the festival with cultural performances, and live dance and music. Janani Ayyapandi, an Indian who lives in the UAE, said it wasn't really possible to enjoy the festival last year, so she was making up for it this time.