A baby goat with deformities at Areekkara in Kerala's Kottayam district has been attracting people from various places. People take pictures of the kid which has only one eye in the center of its forehead. It has no proper nose, an undeveloped upper lip and a protruding tongue. Its bleat is remarkably similar to the cooing sound made by newborn babies. It is being bottle-fed. The owner of the baby goat, Thomas, said he has informed the local veterinarian about the kid's deformities.