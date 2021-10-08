.

Karnataka reports third building collapse in 15 days

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: A five-storey apartment in Kasturi Nagar collapsed on Thursday. No casualties were reported as residents rushed out of the place. There were three families living in the building. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner and Eastern Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sharanappa visited and inspected the spot. A case has been registered against the owner of the building, Farooq Beg at Ramamurthy Nagar police station. Beg has been absconding. The building was constructed in 2014. As per sources, five-storey building was constructed despite getting nod only for two-storey. This is the third building collapse in the city within 15 days after Lakkasandra, Bamool buildings collapsed in Kasturi Nagar.