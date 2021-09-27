.

Three-storey building collapses in Bengaluru's Wilson garden Published on: 2 hours ago



Bengaluru: A three-storey building in Bengaluru's Wilson garden area collapsed. No casualty was reported. A major tragedy was averted as people who stood nearby managed to run. The rescue team arrived at the spot after receiving information ahead of the collapse. The building was constructed in 1962. FIR was registered against Suresh, the building owner on charges of negligence. Police are trying to track down Suresh, who is absconding.