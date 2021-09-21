.

Karnataka: Police bust a prostitution racket running in a lodge near NH-48



In connection with the 'condom' case, Tumakuru Police and Mysore based NGO, Odanadi Seva Trust have busted a prostitution racket running at a lodge near NH-48 and arrested 3 people hidden in a tunnel inside the lodge. Earlier, a large number of condoms were found lying all over the road on the National Highway 48, near a lodge located on the outskirts of Tumakuru a few days back. The lodge has been sealed for running a prostitution racket. In total, five people were arrested in the condom and prostitution cases so far.