Bommai all praise for Ramoji Rao, visits ETV Bharat office Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited the ETV Bharat office in Bengaluru. During his visit, ETV Bharat's Bureau Chief Somashekar Kavchoor accorded him a warm welcome and explained the nuances of mobile journalism to the Chief Minister. Bommai lauded Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao for reaching out to the masses through digital media. He said he was happy that the digital platform is being brought out in multiple regional languages. "It is a matter of pride and happiness," he said. "Your footprint is growing here in Karnataka. I wish the Team ETV Bharat and Ramoji Rao a huge success," he added.