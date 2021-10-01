.

Kanha National Park opens its door for tourists Published on: Oct 1, 2021, 10:07 AM IST |

Updated on: Oct 1, 2021, 2:23 PM IST

Like every year, this year also Kanha Tiger Reserve in Balaghat district was opened for tourists from October 1. Prior to that, a seven-day elephant rejuvenation camp was organised here. During this period, elephants are bathed and brought to the rejuvenation camp where they are massaged with neem oil on their feet and castor oil on their heads. After feeding sugarcane, banana, maize, mango, pineapple and coconut they are released again into the forest.